Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 203 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $11,042,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

