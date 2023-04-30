Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IP opened at $33.11 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.