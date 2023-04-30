Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,446,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

LHX opened at $195.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

