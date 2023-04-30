Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $217.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.26, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.02.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

