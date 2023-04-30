Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 114,677 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.