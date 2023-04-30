Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 63,638 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.