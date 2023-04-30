Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,043 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $59.48 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

