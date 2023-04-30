Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 585,652 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

CQQQ opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.63 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.