Country Club Bank GFN Has $407,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $917.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $922.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $852.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

