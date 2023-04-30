Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.15 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

