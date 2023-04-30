Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.28.

Shares of FSLR opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

