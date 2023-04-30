Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
