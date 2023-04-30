Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,413 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

