New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

