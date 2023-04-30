Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

