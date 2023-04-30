MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

