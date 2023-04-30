Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

