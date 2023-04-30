Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $285,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $28.25 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

