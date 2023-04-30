Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

