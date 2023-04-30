Country Club Bank GFN Invests $172,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

CFFN opened at $6.20 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $844.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.