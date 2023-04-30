8,863 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JHG opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

