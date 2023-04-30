Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $269.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $269.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.