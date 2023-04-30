Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,685 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

