Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MED opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

