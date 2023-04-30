Burney Co. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 599,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.40.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

