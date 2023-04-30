Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

