Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $212,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

USO opened at $67.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.