Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

