Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34,968.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

