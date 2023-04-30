Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after buying an additional 336,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $91.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

