Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $58.77 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

