Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,482 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $194.79 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

