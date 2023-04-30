Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,376 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $85.58.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

