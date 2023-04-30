Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

