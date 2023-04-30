Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $185.50 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $202.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

