Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $132.68 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $137.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.