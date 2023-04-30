Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 46.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 328,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

