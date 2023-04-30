Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $346.38 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.