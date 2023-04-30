iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.