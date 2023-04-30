Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $551.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.25 and a 200-day moving average of $485.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

