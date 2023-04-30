Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 109 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

