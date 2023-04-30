iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Decreased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

