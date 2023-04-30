Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

DMLP stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,449.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also

