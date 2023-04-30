Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,936 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

