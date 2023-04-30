Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 453,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $177.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.35 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $219.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

