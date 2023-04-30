Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $330,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314,888 shares in the company, valued at $59,900,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,613. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

