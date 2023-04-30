Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

