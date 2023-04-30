Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $175.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

