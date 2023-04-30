Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Shares of META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

