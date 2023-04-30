Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $275.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

